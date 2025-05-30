Handful of track and field advancers move on at IHSA State Final Meet: The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys track and field

Somonauk, Fieldcrest, Seneca athletes advance: At the Class 1A IHSA State Finals Meet in Charleston on Thursday, Somonauk/Leland distance ace Landin Stillwell placed 24th in the 1,600 prelims with a school-record 4:34.02, but missed the cut for Saturday’s finals. The Bobcats 4x800 relay team of Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swanson and Caden Hamer, however, ran to eighth in their event to advance.

Fieldcrest’s Micheal Beckett was also top-12, traversing 12.87 meters in the triple jump for 1A’s 10th-best jump. Teammate Caleb Krischel ran to 19th in the 1,600 prelims.

Marquette sophomore Jacoby Gooden ran to 17th in the 100, with sophomore teammate Alex Schaefer placing 13th in the discus preliminaries.

For Seneca, Matt Stach traveled 6.51 meters in the long jump, good enough for fourth place Thursday and a spot in Saturday’s finals. Colton Pumphrey (39th in the 300 hurdles), the 4x200 relay team (27th), Jesus Govea (18th in the discus), Zeb Maxwell (27th in the discus) and Trenton Powell (T-16th in the pole vault) all competed but did not advance for the Fighting Irish.

Boys tennis

Gross and Krafft go 2-2 at state: At the Class 1A IHSA State Finals in suburban Chicago, the Ottawa doubles team of Noah Gross and Evan Krafft went 2-2 to conclude their season.

The Pirates due fell 7-6 (3), 3-6, (10-3) in their opener against Highland’s Will Lindsco and Breckin Box, but rebounded with back-to-back victories – defeating North Shore Country Day’s Jack Larsen and Thomas Scott 6-3, 7-6 (5) as well as Mahomet-Seymour’s Caleb Bushue and William Bao 7-6 (8), 6-4. Gross and Krafft then were eliminated with an 6-2, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Urbana University’s Robert Gao and Kyle Fan.