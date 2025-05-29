La Salle County sheriff writes 102 tickets during Memorial Day enforcement campaign

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it 102 citations during the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

During the enforcement period, La Salle County deputies arrested one person for driving under the influence and wrote 17 citations for seat belt violations, eight for distracted driving (handheld cell phones), one for a suspended or revoked license, 12 for non-insurance and 39 for speeding.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.