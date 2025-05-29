Grace United Methodist Church to hold May 31 safety fair

Grace United Methodist Church in La Salle will host a “Safety Fair” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at the church, 1345 Chartres St.

The event is free to all and features emergency vehicles for viewing. Haven, a therapy dog, will be in attendance.

Local organizations such as La Salle County Health Department and La Salle County Medical Reserve Corps will have information for attendees. There will be craft and game tables for children as well as a free hot dog lunch, while supplies last, with donations from Peru Hy-Vee.