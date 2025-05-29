Alleged getaway driver in Ottawa shooting death to stand trial Sept. 29

The alleged getaway driver in the 2023 shooting death in Ottawa will stand trial Sept. 29. Chastity Furar, 23, of Spring Valley, also listed in Ottawa, appeared Thursday, May 29, 2025, in La Salle County Circuit Court and left with new trial dates. (Scott Anderson)

The alleged getaway driver in the 2023 shooting death in Ottawa will stand trial Sept. 29.

Chastity Furar, 23, of Spring Valley, also listed in Ottawa, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and left with new trial dates.

Notably, Furar’s trial setting follows that of Nicolaus Phillips, who allegedly fired the shot that killed Eric Clements on June 5, 2023. While Furar also is charged with first-degree murder, she is charged as an accessory accused of supplying Phillips with the weapon.

Furar, who is set for final pre-trial conference on Sept. 19, would face up to 75 years if convicted.