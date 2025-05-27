West Lafayette Street to close for two months for construction

A view of the intersection at West Lafayette Street and Sanger Street, where upcoming water main construction will soon impact traffic flow and access. (Bill Freskos)

West Lafayette Street in Ottawa will close to through traffic starting Wednesday, May 28, as a major water main replacement project gets underway.

The work will take place in the 1100, 1200 and 1300 blocks of West Lafayette Street, between Armstrong and Poplar streets.

These blocks will be closed to all through traffic 24 hours a day, including weekends, for the duration of the construction.

City Engineer Tom Duttlinger said north-south streets crossing Lafayette should remain open, except when crews are working directly in those intersections.

Informational door hangers will be distributed to homes impacted by the closure.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to take about two months to complete.