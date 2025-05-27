Peru Public Library hosts ‘Nerf Wars’ teen game night

Teens, get ready to lock and load! The Peru Public Library announced a“Nerf Wars” teen game night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 6.

The event is free and open to teens ages 12 to 18, this action-filled event promises Nerf battles, prizes, drinks and snacks.

Space is limited and spots will fill fast. To participate, sign up at www.perulibrary.org . Parental online permission slips are required and can be found on the website.

“This is one of our most exciting teen nights of the year,” said Marti Pack, teen librarian. “We are all about creating fun, safe, and engaging spaces for teens to connect and have a blast—literally!”