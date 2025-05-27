La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-16, 2025

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from May 1 through May 16, 2025.
Mark Anthony Collins of Ottawa and Diana Celia Contreras of Ottawa
Kevin Luke Eakes of Sycamore and Ellie Nicole Senica of Sycamore
Nicholas Edward Irmeger of Normal and Krista Lea Franklin of Rockford
Austin Robert Eichelberger of Normal and Nicole Joy Bing of Normal
William Martin Russell of Montgomery and Julie Ann Cooper of Marseilles
Patrick Logan Slusser of Minooka and Savannah Michelle Magee of Minooka
Joshua Franklin Doerle of Cedar Point and Melissa Lynne Mancini of La Salle
Jason Michael Bracken of Ottawa and Abigail Yesenia Muniz of Ottawa
Nicholas James Bartuch of Wheaton and Lili Therese Greiwe of Wheaton
Troy Matthew Reddoch of La Salle and Karlie Ann Baker of La Salle
Taylor Daniel Carlson of Decatur and Taylor Tamara Noni Tieman of Decatur
Anthony Lee Foster of Spring Valley and Mandy Lee Beebe of Spring Valley
Martin Wayne Gropp Jr. of Spring Valley and Nina Louise Stuart of Spring Valley
Nathan Alan Duttlinger of Peru and Amber Renee Rodriguez of Peru
Tristen Thomas Fox of Cedar Point and Hope Elizabeth Rutgens of Cedar Point
Benjamin Charles Adkins of Streator and Layla Nicole Prince of Streator
Aaron Thor Elli of Ottawa and Nilamon Latsavong of Ottawa
Keith James Missel of Streator and Gretchen Nicole Turner of Streator
Jeremey John Rosales of Streator and Rosa Maria Rodriguez of Streator
Victor Alfonso Berrum Benitez of Peru and Josie Elizabeth Malone of Peru
Chase Michael Scheerer Perdue of Pekin and Angelica Nina Fanti of Pekin
David Brian Jarrell of Clearwater, Florida and Julie Ann Goetsch of Clearwater, Floria
Robert Peter Ormstead II of Leland and Angela Lee Goetschel of Leland
Jonathon Daniel Ugolini of Seneca and Katelyn J Coons of Streator
Jason Patrick Grieves of Ottawa and Paula Jo Aukland of Ottawa