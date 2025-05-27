La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-16, 2025

Here is the list of La Salle County couples who applied for marriage licenses from May 1 through May 16, 2025.

Mark Anthony Collins of Ottawa and Diana Celia Contreras of Ottawa

Kevin Luke Eakes of Sycamore and Ellie Nicole Senica of Sycamore

Nicholas Edward Irmeger of Normal and Krista Lea Franklin of Rockford

Austin Robert Eichelberger of Normal and Nicole Joy Bing of Normal

William Martin Russell of Montgomery and Julie Ann Cooper of Marseilles

Patrick Logan Slusser of Minooka and Savannah Michelle Magee of Minooka

Joshua Franklin Doerle of Cedar Point and Melissa Lynne Mancini of La Salle

Jason Michael Bracken of Ottawa and Abigail Yesenia Muniz of Ottawa

Nicholas James Bartuch of Wheaton and Lili Therese Greiwe of Wheaton

Troy Matthew Reddoch of La Salle and Karlie Ann Baker of La Salle

Taylor Daniel Carlson of Decatur and Taylor Tamara Noni Tieman of Decatur

Anthony Lee Foster of Spring Valley and Mandy Lee Beebe of Spring Valley

Martin Wayne Gropp Jr. of Spring Valley and Nina Louise Stuart of Spring Valley

Nathan Alan Duttlinger of Peru and Amber Renee Rodriguez of Peru

Tristen Thomas Fox of Cedar Point and Hope Elizabeth Rutgens of Cedar Point

Benjamin Charles Adkins of Streator and Layla Nicole Prince of Streator

Aaron Thor Elli of Ottawa and Nilamon Latsavong of Ottawa

Keith James Missel of Streator and Gretchen Nicole Turner of Streator

Jeremey John Rosales of Streator and Rosa Maria Rodriguez of Streator

Victor Alfonso Berrum Benitez of Peru and Josie Elizabeth Malone of Peru

Chase Michael Scheerer Perdue of Pekin and Angelica Nina Fanti of Pekin

David Brian Jarrell of Clearwater, Florida and Julie Ann Goetsch of Clearwater, Floria

Robert Peter Ormstead II of Leland and Angela Lee Goetschel of Leland

Jonathon Daniel Ugolini of Seneca and Katelyn J Coons of Streator

Jason Patrick Grieves of Ottawa and Paula Jo Aukland of Ottawa