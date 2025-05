Princeton Christian Academy had four graduates in the class of 2025 - Brylee Campbell (left), Brooke Clausen, Ava Clausen and Josiah Gale (back. Graduation ceremonies were held on Thursday, May 22. (Photo provided)

Princeton Christian Academy graduated eight students, four each in the junior high and high school classes Thursday, May 22.

The Class of 2025 from the high school are Brylee Campbell, Ava Clausen, Brooke Clausen and Josiah Gale.

Junior high grads are Daniqua Du Preez, Nolan Lunger, Myla McCoy and Bella Van den Berg.