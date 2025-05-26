Enjoy summer reading at Putnam County libraries

The Putnam County Public Library District announce its summer youth programming at the Granville Branch running throughout June and July. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District announced its summer youth programming at the Granville branch running through June and July.

Program highlights:

Reading Buddies : Enjoy stories and early literacy activities designed for young learners and their caregivers. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July at the Granville branch.

: Enjoy stories and early literacy activities designed for young learners and their caregivers. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July at the Granville branch. Color Our World - Art Projects : Hands-on art sessions for school-age children focusing on color, texture and creative expression. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July at the Granville branch.

: Hands-on art sessions for school-age children focusing on color, texture and creative expression. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July at the Granville branch. Library Helpers : School-age children will learn about library operations, including shelving books and preparing crafts. 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July at the Granville branch.

: School-age children will learn about library operations, including shelving books and preparing crafts. 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July at the Granville branch. Friday Fun Day at Hopkins Park : Pre-K to school-age children are invited to enjoy bubbles, books and games in an outdoor setting. 10 a.m. to noon Fridays in June and July at Hopkins Park, Granville.

: Pre-K to school-age children are invited to enjoy bubbles, books and games in an outdoor setting. 10 a.m. to noon Fridays in June and July at Hopkins Park, Granville. Board Games, Bingo and Puzzles : All ages are welcome to join for classic games and puzzles in a relaxed afternoon environment. 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays in June and July at the Granville branch.

: All ages are welcome to join for classic games and puzzles in a relaxed afternoon environment. 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays in June and July at the Granville branch. End of Summer Celebration: Enjoy cake and ice cream to celebrate the conclusion of the summer. 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Granville branch.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the Granville branch at 815-339-2038 or visit 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.