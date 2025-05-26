Enjoy summer reading at Putnam County libraries

The Putnam County Public Library District announced its summer youth programming at the Granville branch running through June and July.
Program highlights:
- Reading Buddies: Enjoy stories and early literacy activities designed for young learners and their caregivers. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July at the Granville branch.
- Color Our World - Art Projects: Hands-on art sessions for school-age children focusing on color, texture and creative expression. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July at the Granville branch.
- Library Helpers: School-age children will learn about library operations, including shelving books and preparing crafts. 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July at the Granville branch.
- Friday Fun Day at Hopkins Park: Pre-K to school-age children are invited to enjoy bubbles, books and games in an outdoor setting. 10 a.m. to noon Fridays in June and July at Hopkins Park, Granville.
- Board Games, Bingo and Puzzles: All ages are welcome to join for classic games and puzzles in a relaxed afternoon environment. 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays in June and July at the Granville branch.
- End of Summer Celebration: Enjoy cake and ice cream to celebrate the conclusion of the summer. 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Granville branch.
All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the Granville branch at 815-339-2038 or visit 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.