Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in Streator incident

A woman was shot early Sunday in Streator. Authorities have described the injury as life-threatening.

In a news release issued at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Streator police said officers were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. to a residence in the 500 block of Illinois Street. There, an unidentified woman was located with a gunshot wound and was transported first to OSF Streator and then to an undisclosed treatment facility.

Police said they are being assisted by the La Salle County state’s attorney’s office and sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services as well as Streator fire and ambulance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.