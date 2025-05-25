Shay’s Hair Studio opens in Peru

After 13 years in corporate salons, Shayla Saferite has opened Shay’s Hair Studio. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

After 13 years in corporate salons, Shayla Saferite has opened Shay’s Hair Studio.

Born and raised in the Illinois Valley area, Saferite said it feels “amazing to give back to the community I love.”

Saferite specializes in walk-in haircuts, but also offers color services, lip, chin and brow waxing and conditioning treatments.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Book an appointment by calling 815-224-4889 or walk into 1110 Peoria St., Peru.

