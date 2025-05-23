Learn the basics of blacksmithing May 27 at La Salle library

Blacksmith Ian Ellis will present “Basics of Blacksmithing” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, outside the La Salle Public Library.

This program will be a live blacksmith demonstration on the library lawn, while Ellis explains the science behind metallurgy and discusses the ancient history of the art form.

Ellis started smithing when he was in high school, after he realized he could blend his passion for science with his interest in swords. Since then, he has constructed his own forge and developed his craft, having since been featured at the Cedar Creek Renaissance Faire and displaying his wares at Crafty Eclectic in La Salle.

Warning: This program will involve smoke.

This program is free and open to the public and all ages. No registration is necessary. Due to being held outside, this program is weather dependent.

For more information and weather updates, monitor the library’s Facebook page, or visit the Program Portal on the new La Salle Public Library website, www.lasallepubliclibrary.org.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., La Salle, and is ADA compliant and welcoming. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341, visit the website or email the program coordinator at rmalerk@lasallepubliclibrary.org.