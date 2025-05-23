La Salle County pool openings for summer 2025

FILE – Children cool off in the water last year at the Riordan Pool in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

With chillier temperatures preventing Memorial Day weekend openings, La Salle County-area pools are still gearing up for opening day.

La Salle

Veterans Memorial Pool’s opening has been postponed to Thursday, May 29, the city said. Visit facebook.com/LaSallePool for the latest scheduling updates at the pool throughout the summer.

Marseilles

Opening day of the pool at 555 Commercial St., Marseilles, is Saturday, May 31, with hours noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

General admission is $5. Admission for seniors 55 years and older is $3, and infants 2 and younger are free. Season passes are available for $110 for an individual, $80 for an individual senior, $130 for a senior couple and $275 for a family within the same household. More information on the pool can be found at cityofmarseilles.com/swimming-pool.

Mendota

The Mendota swimming pool, 1011 Meriden St., is tentatively scheduled to open Saturday, May 31, for the summer, pending weather. Call 815-539-3411 for information or visit facebook.com/Swim61342.

“The pool is filled and we are working hard to get everything ready for the 2025 season,” staff shared on the Facebook page.

Oglesby

The Oglesby pool, 55 Pool Drive, which is undergoing repairs, is tentatively set to open Friday, May 30. The opening date will be posted on Facebook at facebook.com/Oglesby once it’s confirmed.

Ottawa

Opening day at Riordan Pool, 500 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, is scheduled for Saturday, May 31. Pool hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. Visit cityofottawa.org/pool for more information, or call 815-324-4324 or visit Riordan Pool’s Facebook page.

Peru

The Splash Field at Washington Park in Peru has delayed its planned May 24 opening to sometime later next week, the city said on the splash pad’s Facebook page. The Splash Field typically does not open with temperatures below 75 degrees. Summer hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day weather permitting.

Spring Valley

Coveny-Veterans Memorial Pool, 320 S. Strong Ave., Spring Valley, also delayed its opening to the weekend of May 31, weather permitting.