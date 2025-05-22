Putnam County Library to present ‘Picture Postcards’ on May 22

The Putnam County Public Library invites the public to a special presentation, “Picture Postcards: The Happy Invention,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Granville Library, 214 S. McCoy St. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library invites the public to a special presentation, “Picture Postcards: The Happy Invention,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Granville Library, 214 S. McCoy St.

From ornate Victorian-era designs to humorous cartoons and colorful scenes of everyday life, picture postcards have reflected the world around us for more than a century. This engaging presentation explores the rich history and enduring cultural impact of the postcard – from its debut at the 1889 Paris Exposition to its American beginnings at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, placing Illinois at the heart of this beloved form of communication.

Katherine Hamilton-Smith, founding curator of the Teich Archives, will lead the program. She will provide a fascinating look at the documentary power of postcards, the legacy of the Curt Teich Company of Chicago, and the role Illinois played in shaping postcard history. Attendees are welcome to bring their picture postcards to receive information and context about them.

This event is free and open to the public, and is made possible through Illinois Humanities, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom, the Illinois General Assembly via the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations.

For information, contact the Putnam County Public Library at 815-339-2038.