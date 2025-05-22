La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Mark A. Krebsbach, 37, of Streator (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon)
- Terence L. Miller, 37, of Mendota (domestic battery)
- David E. Jones, 42, of Sheffield (escape)
- Todd M. Rudolph, 29, of Bureau (aggravated battery)
- Alanise M. Armstrong, 26, of Berwyn (obstructing justice)
- Larry H. Holder Jr., 50, of Cissna Park (two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)
- Katie E. Fought, 47, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Kegan J. Sears, 28, of Streator (armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Trenton J. Schultheis, 25 (two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, unlawful use of a credit or debit card)
- Jeremy V. Washburn, 34, of Peru (aggravated battery)
- Conor E. Shukstor, 31, of Mendota (retail theft)
- William J. Blair, 54, of Oglesby (retail theft)
- Jacob B. Wheeler, 32, of Spring Valley (two counts of retail theft)
- Malachi J. Dotson, 22, of Wilmington (two counts of retail theft)
- Anthony L. Logan, 30, of Kankakee (three counts of retail theft)
- Ethan D. Brown, 20, of La Salle (burglary)
- Christopher Magdaleno, 38, of Skokie (driving on a revoked license, obstructing justice)
- James T. Johnson, 41 (two counts of aggravated battery)
- Sandra J. Van Cleave, 38, of Ottawa (retail theft)
- Kristin N. Henry, 40, of Marseilles (retail theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Ralph S. Learned, 39 (criminal damage to government property)
- Stanley D. Eskew, 39, of Ottawa (two counts of criminal sexual assault)
- John F. Smith, 46 (retail theft)
- Colbey R. Terry, 22, of Streator (two counts of domestic battery)
- Joshua V. Walker, 17, of Streator (aggravated battery)