La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Mark A. Krebsbach, 37, of Streator (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon)

Terence L. Miller, 37, of Mendota (domestic battery)

David E. Jones, 42, of Sheffield (escape)

Todd M. Rudolph, 29, of Bureau (aggravated battery)

Alanise M. Armstrong, 26, of Berwyn (obstructing justice)

Larry H. Holder Jr., 50, of Cissna Park (two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)

Katie E. Fought, 47, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Kegan J. Sears, 28, of Streator (armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Trenton J. Schultheis, 25 (two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, unlawful use of a credit or debit card)

Jeremy V. Washburn, 34, of Peru (aggravated battery)

Conor E. Shukstor, 31, of Mendota (retail theft)

William J. Blair, 54, of Oglesby (retail theft)

Jacob B. Wheeler, 32, of Spring Valley (two counts of retail theft)

Malachi J. Dotson, 22, of Wilmington (two counts of retail theft)

Anthony L. Logan, 30, of Kankakee (three counts of retail theft)

Ethan D. Brown, 20, of La Salle (burglary)

Christopher Magdaleno, 38, of Skokie (driving on a revoked license, obstructing justice)

James T. Johnson, 41 (two counts of aggravated battery)

Sandra J. Van Cleave, 38, of Ottawa (retail theft)

Kristin N. Henry, 40, of Marseilles (retail theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Ralph S. Learned, 39 (criminal damage to government property)

Stanley D. Eskew, 39, of Ottawa (two counts of criminal sexual assault)

John F. Smith, 46 (retail theft)

Colbey R. Terry, 22, of Streator (two counts of domestic battery)

Joshua V. Walker, 17, of Streator (aggravated battery)