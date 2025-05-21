Two-county ‘More on 34′ garage sales return

The popular "More on 34" garage sale weekend will return this year on Friday and Saturday, June 13-14. (BCR photo)

It’s time to clean out those closets and garages and get ready for “More on 34” Father’s Day weekend garage sales.

Bargain hunters love this weekend as they travel from sale to sale along Route 34 to find all sorts of treasures in their travels.

This year, the “More on 34” event will be held Friday and Saturday, June 13-14, with some sales even starting on Thursday. This year’s route will cover both Bureau and Henry counties

“This is a great time to get rid of items that have been filling up your closets,” said Kathy Bauer of Bureau County Tourism.

In past events, several sales have been set up in parking lots along the road for residents who don’t live on Route 34.

To add a garage sale on the list, email kathybctourism@yahoo.com or tourism@henrycty.com by June 4. Include the address and the days open.

The list of locations will be posted online on the More on 34-Bureau County Facebook page. For updates, visit explorehenrycounty.com or https://bureaucounty-il.gov/tourism.

For information, email Bauer at kathybctourism@yahoo.com or Kelly Wolf of Explore Henry County at tourism@henrycty.com.