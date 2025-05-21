Ottawa gears up for annual Poppy Days to support veterans

The American Legion Post 33 in Ottawa will hold its annual Poppy Drive this week to raise funds for area veterans, the Veterans’ Home and the Honor Flight program. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

With Memorial Day coming up, Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty proclaimed May 22 to 24 as Poppy Days, recognizing the symbol of the red poppy and the veterans it honors.

During Tuesday’s Ottawa City Council meeting, Hasty read a proclamation supporting the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s annual poppy campaign.

The tradition dates back to World War I, when the flower became a symbol of remembrance for those who gave their lives in military service.

Locally, the American Legion Post 33 in Ottawa will hold its annual Poppy Drive to raise funds for area veterans, the Veterans’ Home and the Honor Flight program.

The drive will take place 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 23; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at various locations around Ottawa.

All donations collected during the drive will directly benefit veterans.

Residents are encouraged to wear a red poppy as a visible tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

The proclamation held special meaning for the mayor, who shared a personal connection: his daughter recently won a statewide Poppy Poster Contest and will represent Illinois in a national competition.

“I just want to say how proud I am,” Hasty said. “It’s a reminder that even the youngest members of our community can help keep these stories and sacrifices alive.”

Council members expressed their thanks to the local Legion and Auxiliary for their continued efforts.

Organizers said they hope residents will take a moment this week to stop by a donation table, wear a poppy and honor the men and women who served.

For more information about the program, visit the American Legion Auxiliary’s website or contact American Legion Post 33 at 815-433-1191.