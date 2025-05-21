No minimum wage for these seniors: Streator High seniors commit to manufacturing jobs at Signing Day event

Jaxin Goodrich (left) and Aaron Henson (right) sign their letters of intent to begin full-time employment with Vactor Manufacturing during a signing ceremony at Streator High School on Tuesday, May 20. (Bill Freskos)

For many high schools in the country, Signing Day is known as the moment student-athletes officially commit to continue their sports careers in college.

At Streator Township High School, however, Signing Day takes on a different meaning.

Seniors Jaxin Goodrich and Aaron Henson signed on to launch careers at Vactor Manufacturing – the city’s largest employer – with starting wages of $29.55 per hour.

Goodrich and Henson, both part of the school’s work co-op program, were recognized in a signing ceremony at the school’s library on Tuesday morning.

The event is modeled after college athletic signing days and celebrates career placements in the skilled workforce.

Rick Franklin, weld production supervisor at Vactor, spoke about Goodrich’s strong work ethic over the past year.

“Jaxin has been absolutely wonderful,” Franklin said. “He worked four hours a day on the day shift and learned quite a bit.

“I’ve also known him as a fishing partner on the bass team, so we’ve spent a lot of time together – it’s been great watching him grow.”

Goodrich said he feels the job is a natural fit, considering his work experience growing up.

“I like working with my hands a lot better than everything else,” Goodrich said. “I worked in a garage all my life with my dad, so it was a lot easier for me. It feels great to have that kind of stability right away.”

Adam Kruger, assembly production supervisor at Vactor, highlighted Henson’s curiosity and willingness to learn.

“Aaron started out making battery cables, got bored, and asked to learn more,” Kruger said. “He was always willing to jump in and help. He’s come a long way. It’s been great seeing him grow up and step into some big-boy shoes.”

Streator High School seniors Jaxin Goodrich (left) and Aaron Henson (right) pose for a photo with Vactor Manufacturing representatives after signing their letters of intent on Tuesday, May 20, at Streator High School. (Bill Freskos)

Henson said he’d always heard good things about the company – and the starting pay was definitely a bonus.

“It’s good money, and I wanted to pursue a career there,” Henson said. “It feels pretty good knowing I can avoid student loans and have a stable job right away.”

Both students will begin full-time work at Vactor this summer with starting wages of $29.55 per hour, along with a full benefits package.

“Vactor appreciates our partnership with Streator High School, along with the other high schools and career centers we work with,” Vactor Human Resources Business Partner Renee Barr said. “We value these types of relationships. It’s a great opportunity for students to gain experience while earning money.”

“We are looking forward to Jaxin and Aaron’s contributions and are excited about their future.”

The event was attended by staff, family members, and Vactor representatives, continuing a growing tradition of workforce signing days at Streator High School.