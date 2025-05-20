Cajun Connection food truck not returning

Catch-a-Cajun, the food truck from the owners of the shuttered Cajun Connection of Utica, will not return this summer.

“All good things must come to an end,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page Sunday along with the message that the truck is for sale.

A reason was not given, but a post in March notified customers all activities were on hold due to health issues.

Owners Ron and Amy McFarlain announced the food truck in May 2024. The Utica restaurant closed in September 2023.

After closing their brick-and-mortar establishment, the McFarlains sold their favorite menu items at a couple of pop-up events, selling their pecan pies at Handy Foods in Ottawa, cooking for Cajun nights at Claudette’s in Oglesby and catering a fundraiser for the La Moille Lions Club.

