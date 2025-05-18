Putnam County senior signs with Vactor Manufacturing after internship

Ayden Lawless, a senior at Putnam County High School, sits with his parents and representatives from Vactor Manufacturing and the school following his signing with the company on Friday, May 16. Pictured, front row from left, are Bob Lawless, Ayden Lawless and Bonnie Lawless. Back row, from left, are Kimberly England, work-based learning coordinator; Rene Barr, Vactor human resources; Tyler Trotter, Vactor supervisor; and Dustin Schrank, Putnam County High School principal. (Photo Provided By Putnam County High School)

Putnam County High School senior Ayden Lawless signed a job commitment with Vactor Manufacturing after completing an internship with the company through the school’s Work-Based Learning program.

Lawless participated in the program during the 2024-25 school year and officially accepted a position with Vactor during a signing ceremony held at the high school.

He was joined by his parents, school staff, and representatives from Vactor.

Work-Based Learning Coordinator Kimberly England said the program provides students with hands-on experience in local industries and helps prepare them for careers after graduation.