Putnam County senior signs with Vactor Manufacturing after internship

Putnam County High School senior Ayden Lawless signed a job commitment with Vactor Manufacturing after completing an internship with the company through the school’s Work-Based Learning program.
Lawless participated in the program during the 2024-25 school year and officially accepted a position with Vactor during a signing ceremony held at the high school.
He was joined by his parents, school staff, and representatives from Vactor.
Work-Based Learning Coordinator Kimberly England said the program provides students with hands-on experience in local industries and helps prepare them for careers after graduation.