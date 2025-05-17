Ottawa mayor inks regional waterway partnership to boost economic, environmental efforts

The Illinois River flows through Ottawa, one of several cities joining a new regional partnership aimed at boosting economic development and protecting freshwater resources. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty represented the city this week in Milwaukee as part of a major step forward for all communities in the region along the Illinois River.

On Wednesday, Hasty, who co-chairs the Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative, helped set up a partnership between IRCTI and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

An agreement was signed at the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative’s annual conference in Milwaukee, which brought together mayors and leaders from all across the Great Lakes region, from Minnesota to New York and Ohio to Ontario, Canada.

“This collaboration will amplify our voices along the Illinois River,” Hasty said. “It will support economic growth, enhance waterway infrastructure and strengthen environmental stewardship across both regions.”

The overall goal of the partnership is to combine resources and expertise to try to meet regional challenges while still building toward a more sustainable future.

“By working hand in hand, we can better address our regional challenges; seize opportunities; and build a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Hasty said the partnership reflects a commitment to maintaining the long-term health of the Great Lakes, the Illinois River and all connected ecosystems.

“We are committed to protecting the environment and ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of these waterways,” he said. “This partnership will have a direct impact on our communities.”

Hasty said IRCTI is in its final organizational stages.

The group recently adopted bylaws during a board meeting and is continuing to grow.

The nearby founding member cities currently include Ottawa, Morris, Marseilles, Oglesby, Lacon, Peoria and Pekin.

“The organization is already looking to expand our footprint by including more cities along contributory waterways like the Fox, Kankakee and Vermilion,” Hasty said.