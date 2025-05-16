Stage 212 seeking directors for 2026 season summer slot

Stage 212 in La Salle is currently seeking submissions from directors for the 2026 season summer slot.

It is looking for a variety of well-known, recognizable musicals. Stage 212 will consider all submissions, including repeats of past shows if they have not been performed in the last 15 years.

Anyone interested in submitting a musical can visit the Stage 212 website for application information at stage212.org. Website visitors will find a reference list of Stage 212’s production history, as well as links to a director’s resume and application to be completed and submitted online. Form links also are available on Stage 212’s Facebook page.

The applications are due May 26. A final selection will be made for recommendation to the Stage 212 management committee in June. Any questions should be emailed to productionmanager@stage212.org.

Stage 212 has been an Illinois Valley community theater since 1968 and welcomes anyone interested in participating in a stage production, regardless of previous experience.