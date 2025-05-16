May 14, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Stage 212 seeking directors for 2026 season summer slot

By Kate Santillan
Stage 212 in La Salle

Stage 212 (Tom Collins)

Stage 212 in La Salle is currently seeking submissions from directors for the 2026 season summer slot.

It is looking for a variety of well-known, recognizable musicals. Stage 212 will consider all submissions, including repeats of past shows if they have not been performed in the last 15 years.

Anyone interested in submitting a musical can visit the Stage 212 website for application information at stage212.org. Website visitors will find a reference list of Stage 212’s production history, as well as links to a director’s resume and application to be completed and submitted online. Form links also are available on Stage 212’s Facebook page.

The applications are due May 26. A final selection will be made for recommendation to the Stage 212 management committee in June. Any questions should be emailed to productionmanager@stage212.org.

Stage 212 has been an Illinois Valley community theater since 1968 and welcomes anyone interested in participating in a stage production, regardless of previous experience.

Have a Question about this article?