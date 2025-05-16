New playground coming to Merriner Park in Streator next week

The aging playground equipment at Merriner Park is set to be replaced, with a new equipment scheduled for installation as early as next week. (Bill Freskos)

A new playground is on the way for Merriner Park in Streator, with installation work expected to begin as early as next week.

Public Works Director Jeff Long told the Streator park board Wednesday that all of the playground equipment has already been delivered and is currently being stored.

“We’re just waiting to finish a couple of things and get our summer mowing crews going, so our full-time guys aren’t tied up with that,” Long said to board members. “That’s kind of underway, so I would imagine we’ll probably get started by next week.”

Long said once work begins, the installation should take no more than a week or two.

The first step will involve removing the aging mulch around the current playground area.

“It’s old and getting to that point where it’s kind of dry and dusty and gross,” Long said.

In addition to the new equipment, updates have been made to the park’s landscaping.

A flower bed has been cleared, and city crews reused native grasses to create a cleaner, more uniform look along the sidewalk, making the area easier to maintain and improving accessibility to the nearby parking lot.

A newly cleared flower bed and trimmed native grasses line the sidewalk leading up to the playground at Merriner Park, part of the city’s effort to improve the look and accessibility ahead of next week’s new playground installation. (Bill Freskos)

In addition to the upgrades at Merriner Park, fundraising efforts have brought Logan’s Oasis Organization’s planned playground at Marilla Park closer to reality, with installation expected by August.

By the end of summer, Streator kids should have their pick of the litter for where to spend their afternoons.