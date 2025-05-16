Grumman TBM Avenger headed for Peru crashes in Indiana, pilot airlifted to hospital

A World War II- era Grumman TBM Avenger crashed Thursday afternoon in Indiana, while in route to the TBM Avenger Reunion in Peru, Terre Haute Regional Airport said in news release. (Scott Anderson)

A World War II-era Grumman TBM Avenger crashed Thursday afternoon in Indiana, while en route to the TBM Avenger Reunion in Peru, according to a news release from the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Two people were in the plane. The pilot was airlifted via Lifeline to an Indianapolis hospital. The passenger did not require hospitalization.

Brad Deckert, TBM Avenger Reunion founder, said the pilot had flown into the airshow every year, and the main concern is that everyone aboard is ok.

He said the TBM Avenger is unsalvageable and was an irreplaceable piece of history.

According to the news release, the TBM crashed at approximately 1:50 p.m., while attempting to land at Terre Haute Regional Airport. The aircraft was one of three traveling in formation from the Cincinnati area.

“The flight plan included a stop in Terre Haute to meet fellow participants before proceeding to the TBM Reunion in Peru,” the news release said.

According to the news release, the first aircraft, a Grumman HU-16 Albatross, landed safely and cleared the runway. The second aircraft — the TBM Avenger — landed short of the runway, breached the airport perimeter fence, and flipped over, coming to rest upside down. The third aircraft, a North American T-6 Texan, was diverted by the control tower and landed safely at Sullivan County Airport.

Emergency response teams from Terre Haute Regional Airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit and Hoosier Aviation were on the scene in under three minutes.

The news release said the passenger had already exited the aircraft with minor injuries. The pilot remained trapped in the inverted aircraft. Responders successfully extracted the pilot and turned off the aircraft’s master switch to prevent further danger.

Because of the fast response and coordination of ARFF and Hoosier Aviation, fire was prevented through the immediate deployment of foam as a fire-retardant barrier.

“I’m incredibly proud of my ARFF team, Hoosier Aviation, the 181st, Terre Haute City Fire and Police Departments, Vigo County EMA, and all other first responders who came together for a successful outcome. A lot of prayers were answered today, and the collaborative training we put in with all of these entities made all the difference,” Craig Maschino, Executive Director of THRA, said in the news release.

The news release said a secure perimeter was established and maintained by the 181st Intelligence Wing and the Terre Haute Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrived and is leading the ongoing investigation. The scene remains restricted to all unauthorized personnel.

“The FAA is reviewing aircraft conditions, the airfield, and all personnel involved,” the news release said. “Investigations of this nature may take several months to complete. No speculation will be made about the cause of the accident.”

Once the investigation is complete, cleanup of the aircraft and any environmental mitigation will be conducted under FAA guidance.

No further information is available at this time.