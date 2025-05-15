Experience the 10th TBM Avenger Reunion: Air Show and Veteran Salute this weekend in Peru

Pilot Brad Deckert, opens the side door to his TBM Avenger aircraft on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru. This year marks the 10th year of the annual TBM Reunion and Air Show that will take place May 16-17 at the airport. (Scott Anderson)

When Chad Deckert invited 10 TBM Avengers to Peru in honor of his 50th birthday in 2015, he never imagined it would transform into the city’s “signature event,” to kick off the summer as it pays tribute to our veterans.

“It has succeeded beyond our wildest expectations,” Deckert said.

Deckert and his wife Jane are caretakers to their T83, one of the about 20 TBM Avengers that still fly today. It’s hangared at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

At its inception, Deckert and his wife Jane invited all the TBM Avengers they knew to fly to Peru with the promise of paying for their gas – all ten agreed.

“That’s 20 grand in gas,” he said. “So, we went to the city … and the agreement kind of was okay, but you can’t keep calling it your birthday party.”

And the TBM Reunion was born.

The city and the Deckerts have enhanced the event every year by honoring veterans, adding the Salute to Veterans parade, the TBM missing man formation, and the veterans market.

Brad Deckert said the event has had veterans from World War II attend the event from all over, including Washington, Kentucky and Georgia.

“Every year could be the very last year for the TBM veterans,” he said. “So, it makes it very meaningful.”

This year, the TBM Avenger Reunion was named the ninth-best airshow in North America by USA Today, and on Friday, May 16, 12 TBM Avengers are scheduled to fly into Illinois Valley Regional Airport for the largest TBM reunion since World War II.

Here’s what you should know about the event and the historic planes scheduled to take flight. A full schedule and an event list is available on the event’s website.

The 10th annual TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute to Veterans will begin Friday at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

Once again, a two-day event, the Commemorative Air Force Rocky Mountain Wing will be selling rides in a TBM Avenger on Friday, among other activities. There will be a night airshow starting at 6 p.m. with fireworks closing the night.

Saturday will highlight those who served with the Salute to Veterans Parade and Veterans Flag Missing Man Flight.

From 7 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last), Boy Scout Troop 1055 will serve breakfast. It is $10 for adults and $6 for kids 10 and younger.

The activities begin at 11 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. Air show times are from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Friday will include a live performance and also have a beer garden.

The event is sponsored by the city of Peru and is free.

The squadron of TBM Avengers is the largest gathering in the U.S., event organizers said. The event at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, 4251 Ed Urban Drive, is put on with the help of hundreds of volunteers. To volunteer, visit the volunteers booth at the event.

Friday, May 16

1 p.m. Air show begins: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon VIPER Demo Team, US Air Force Heritage Flight (F-16/P-51), TBM Avengers, Illinois Air National Guard C-130H Flyby and more.

4 p.m.: Flying concludes for beer garden and concert

6 p.m.: Evening air show begins: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon VIPER Demo Team, US Air Force Heritage Flight (F-16/P-51), JP Mellor Aerobatics in the T-6 Texan “Spanish Lady” and more.

8:15 p.m.: Titan Aerobatic Team

9 p.m.: TBM Avenger Glow

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Saturday, May 17

7 to 10:30 a.m.: Boy Scout Troop 1055 Pancake Breakfast ($10 for adults, $6 for children 10 and younger)

Noon: Opening ceremonies followed by veterans parade, honor walk and veterans salute

12:20 p.m.: Missing Man Salute

1 p.m.: Air show begins: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon VIPER Demo Team, US Air Force Heritage Flight (F-16/P-51), Titan Aerobatic Team, and more.