Streator Chamber welcomes new director Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello poses for a photo in front of the Streator Chamber of Commerce building as he begins his new roles as executive director and facilitator of the Streator Area CEO program. (Photo Provided by Derek Barichello)

A Streator native is stepping into a new leadership role in his hometown.

The Streator Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new Executive Director, Derek Barichello, who will also be head of the Streator Area CEO program.

“I’m so excited to work in my hometown,” Barichello said. “There are so many excellent stories to share about Streator - from all the unique shops we have downtown to the products being made here and shipped all over the world, and I want to help share those.”

Barichello brings a strong background in journalism to the Chamber, having most recently served as news editor for The Times in Ottawa-Streator, the NewsTribune in La Salle-Peru and the Bureau County Republican. All three are part of the Shaw Local News Network.

In addition to his newsroom experience, Barichello has been recognized with multiple local awards, including the Streator Chamber’s Outstanding Young Leaders award in 2022, the Illinois Valley Area Chamber’s 40 Under Forty list in 2023, and media awards from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and La Salle County Farm Bureau in 2024.

Barichello began his new roles on Monday and said he sees his new positions as complementary, both looking to strengthen the local business community.

“This is a great opportunity for two organizations with the shared goal of promoting the Streator business community to come together,” Patrick Chismarick said, a member of both the Chamber and CEO boards. “We’re thrilled to have a Streator native like Derek, who has a passion for the community, leading the way.”

Theresa Solon, chair of the CEO program, said Barichello’s experience and local network will provide students with a valuable, real-world perspective.

“We’re so excited about the energy and experience Derek will bring to the classroom,” Solon said.

To contact Barichello, email derek.b@streatorchamber.com or call 815-672-2921.