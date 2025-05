Play ball! IHSA baseball and softball postseason schedules across The Times area

Streator’s Joyce Walkling gets a late-April base hit against Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at Woodland School. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

From regional play-ins to state championship games, here are the complete baseball and softball postseason schedules for Times-area teams including Ottawa, Streator, L-P, Morris, Sandwich, Marquette, Seneca, WFC, Fieldcrest, Earlville, Newark, Serena and Somonauk/Leland.

Monday, May 19

Baseball: 2A Fieldcrest Regional – El Paso-Gridley at Peoria Notre Dame 4:30 p.m.; 2A Johnsburg Regional – Genoa-Kingston vs. Marian 4:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional (Masinelli Field) – Serena at Earlville 4:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – WFC at Gardner-S. Wilmington 4:30 p.m.

Softball: 2A BHRA Regional – Watseka at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – Fieldcrest at Hall 4:30 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Mendota at Somonauk/Leland 4:30 p.m.; 1A Grant Park Regional – St. Anne at Donovan 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – WFC at Dwight 4:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Yorkville Christian at Aurora Christian 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20

Softball: 2A BHRA Regional – Seneca vs. Watseka/Hoopeston winner 4:30 p.m.; Lexington vs. BHRA 6:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – IVC vs/ Fieldcrest/Hall winner 5 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Morrison vs. Mendota/Somonauk winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Grant Park Regional – Marquette vs. St. Anne/Donovan winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Serena vs. WFC/Dwight winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Newark vs. Yorkville Christian/Aurora Christian winner 5 p.m., Earlville vs. Indian Creek 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21

Baseball: 2A Coal City Regional – Wilmington vs. Seneca 4:30 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Brimfield vs. EPG/PND winner 4:30 p.m.; 2A Johnsburg Regional – North Boone vs. G-K/Marian winner 4:30 p.m., Johnsburg vs. Sandwich 7 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional (Masinelli Field) – Marquette vs. Serena/Earlville winner 4:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – Dwight vs. WFC/GSW winner 4:30 p.m.

Softball: 2A St. Bede Regional – St. Bede vs. El Paso-Gridley 5 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Princeton vs. Sandwich 4:30 p.m.; 1A Grant Park Regional – Milford vs. Grant Park 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Gardner-S. Wilmington vs. Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 22

Baseball: 2A Coal City Regional – Coal City vs. Reed-Custer 4:30 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Farmington vs. Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional (Masinelli Field) – Newark vs. Somonauk 4:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – LeRoy vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 23

Softball: 2A BHRA Regional – championship 4 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – championship 5 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – championship 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – championship 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Baseball: 2A Coal City Regional – championship 11 a.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – championship 11 a.m.; 2A Johnsburg Regional – championship 6:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional (Masinelli Field) – championship 11 a.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – championship 11 a.m.

Softball: 1A Grant Park Regional – championship 11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 27

Softball: 3A Morris Regional – Ottawa vs. Crete-Monee 4:30 p.m.; 3A Pontiac Regional – La Salle-Peru vs. Streator 4:30 p.m.; 2A Seneca Sectional – semifinals 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.; 2A IVC Sectional – semifinals 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.; 2A Woodstock Marian Sectional – semifinal 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Sectional – semifinal 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28

Baseball: 3A Pontiac Regional – Joliet Catholic vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.; 3A Morris Regional – Morris vs. Kankakee 4:30 p.m.; 2A Beecher Sectional – semifinals 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.; 2A IVC Sectional – semifinals 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional – semifinals 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.; 1A Harvest Christian Sectional (Judson University) – semifinals 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Sectional – semifinals 4:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Softball: 3A Morris Regional – Morris vs. Plano 4:30 p.m.; 3A Pontiac Regional – Pontiac vs. Kankakee 4:30 p.m.; 2A Woodstock Marian Sectional – semifinal 4:30 p.m. 1A Serena Sectional – semifinal 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

Baseball: 3A Pontiac Regional – Ottawa vs. Streator 4:30 p.m.; 3A Morris Regional – La Salle-Peru vs. Plano 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 30

Softball: 3A Morris Regional – championship 4:30 p.m.; 3A Pontiac Regional – championship 4:30 p.m.; 2A Seneca Sectional – championship 4:30 p.m.; 2A IVC Sectional: championship 5 p.m.; 2A Woodstock Marian Sectional – championship 4:30 p.m. 1A Serena Sectional – championship 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

Baseball: 3A Pontiac Regional – championship 11 a.m.; 3A Morris Regional – championship 11 a.m.; 2A Beecher Sectional – championship 11 a.m.; 2A IVC Sectional – championship 1 p.m.; 2A Mendota Sectional – championship 1 p.m.; 1A Harvest Christian Sectional (Judson University) – championship 11 a.m.; 1A St. Bede Sectional – championship 10 a.m.

Monday, June 2

Baseball: 2A Geneseo Supersectional (Stone Field) – 6 p.m.; 2A Kane Co. Cougars Supersectional (Northwest Medicine Field) – 6 p.m.; 1A NIU Supersectional (McKinzie Field) – 4:30 p.m.; 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional (Horenberger Field) – 6 p.m.

Softball: 2A East Peoria Supersectional (EastSide Centre) – 4:30 p.m.; 2A Benedictine Supersectional (Lisle) – 4:30 p.m.; 1A Wesleyan Supersectional (Inspiration Field) – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 3

Softball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – semifinals 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.; 3A East Peoria Sectional (Eastside Centre) – semifinals 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 4

Baseball: 3A Metamora Sectional – semifinals 4:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Friday, June 6

Baseball: IHSA 1A/2A State Finals (Illinois Field, Champaign)

Softball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – championship 6 p.m.; 3A East Peoria Sectional (Eastside Centre) – championship 4:30 p.m.; IHSA 1A/2A State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria)

Saturday, June 7

Baseball: 3A Metamora Sectional – championship 11 a.m.; IHSA 1A/2A State Finals (Illinois Field, Champaign)

Softball: IHSA 1A/2A State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria)

Monday, June 9

Baseball: 3A Geneseo Supersectional (Richmond Hill) – 6 p.m.

Softball: 3A Wesleyan Supersectional (Inspiration Field, Bloomington) – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 13

Baseball: IHSA 3A/4A State Finals (Slammers Stadium, Joliet)

Softball: IHSA 3A/4A State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria)

Saturday, June 14

Baseball: IHSA 3A/4A State Finals (Slammers Stadium, Joliet)

Softball: IHSA 3A/4A State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria)