Mendota Historic Society to host RailRoad Heritage Day on June 14

The Mendota Historical Society will hosting RailRoad Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at the Union Depot Railroad Museum , 783 Main St. in Mendota.

This one-day event will feature history focused activities and exhibits; such as a display of antique cars and trucks and rides for kids in the barrel train and vintage inspection car. The Old West Regulators will stage a robbery stage of the historic mail car.

“This event has always been a favorite with the community,” Historical Society board member Alan Russell said. “After taking a break from it last year, we wanted to be sure to bring it back for 2025.”

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and music will be provided by Ray Tutaj.