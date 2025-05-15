La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joins ‘Click It or Ticket’ seat belt campaign

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign from May 16 to 27 to encourage seat belt use and improve roadway safety.

The enforcement effort coincides with the Memorial Day holiday and looks to increase seat belt use through stepped-up patrols, especially at night, according to a news release.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will issue citations to unbuckled drivers and passengers, taking a no-excuses approach.

“Seat belt use should be an automatic habit for everyone,” Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release. “It’s not just safe; it’s the law.”

Illinois first enacted a seat belt law in 1985, and usage has climbed from 15.9% then to 92.4% in 2024.

However, officials say more progress is needed, especially with unrestrained crash fatalities more common at night and among male drivers.