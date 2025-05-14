The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator softball’s Mya Zavada

Winning a whopping 60.3% of the 239 votes cast in an online ballot, Streator softball’s Mya Zavada is The Times Athlete of the Week.

Previously a Times Athlete of the Week winner in 2024, Zavada earned her way back on the ballot with a week that saw the Bulldogs leadoff hitter bat 8 for 10 with six runs scored, seven RBIs and a pair of home runs – one an inside-the-park grand slam.

Zavada won on a ballot that also included runner-up Adam Swanson (Ottawa baseball), Taylor Cuchra (Marquette softball) and David Ulrich (Newark baseball).

Streator's Mya Zavada makes contact against Ottawa earlier this season. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

OK, you don’t see an inside-the-park grand slam every day. Can you take us through that play and what was going through your mind when you hit it, saw it didn’t go out, raced around the bases and touched home plate?

Zavada: I never thought I would hit an inside-the-park grand slam, especially in high school as it’s more competitive, but when I saw it didn’t go over, I knew I had to run my hardest. When I picked up Coach at third and he gave me the green light to go, it felt really rewarding to earn those runs.

Do you enjoy batting leadoff? Does it change your approach at the plate as opposed to if you were hitting somewhere else in the lineup?

Zavada: I take pride in being leadoff, but also have mixed feelings about it. Hitting leadoff means my job is to let my team see as many pitches as possible, but sometimes that job is tough as I have to give a good pitch up at times. If I were anywhere else in the lineup, I would hit my pitch immediately and have a different mindset.

You recently committed to play volleyball at Illinois Valley Community College after graduation. What made IVCC the right fit?

Zavada: IVCC checked all of my boxes in order to pursue my chosen career of dental hygiene, and it allows me to be closer to my family while still in school.

Was it difficult choosing between volleyball and softball?

Zavada: Yes, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. That is what took me so long to make a decision. Softball has been a part of my life since I was 8, maybe even a little younger, so letting go was really hard, but I’m excited to see where my new path takes me in college.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Zavada: I would see Luke Bryan, and if I got to pick where, it would be some place tropical!

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other, and about how many times?

Zavada: I’ve watched “The Parent Trap” probably close to 100 times.

What are you most looking forward to when summer vacation gets here?

Zavada: Evening out my softball tan, hanging out with my friends and boyfriend, going on vacation and just relaxing.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Zavada: I would pick Chix and get the honey BBQ boneless wing snack with a Coke.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Zavada: I used to be deathly afraid of anything with fur, but now I love dogs.

If you had to sum up your time at Streator High School in three words, which three would you choose?

Zavada: Fun, positive and memorable!