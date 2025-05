Ottawa Fire Department graduates of the IVCC paramedic program pose for a photo with fellow firefighters and city officials following the ceremony. (Photo Provided by Ottawa Fire Department)

Six members of the Ottawa Fire Department have graduated from the paramedic program at Illinois Valley Community College.

The graduates are Alex Dunn, Joseph Ellena, Andrew Eyster, Nolan Hamilton, James McGuire and Reid Smith.

The program required a full year of hospital clinicals, ambulance ride-alongs, classroom instruction, and extensive study hours.

The Ottawa Fire Department recognized the group for their hard work and dedication in completing the rigorous training.