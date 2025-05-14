IVCC Adult Education graduates to be recognized May 21 

These 2024 graduates make memories as they prepare for IVCC's annual Adult Education Recognition event. This year's 44th annual recognition on Wednesday, May 21, honors students who have completed GEDs, citizenship studies or career pathway programs. Three of the completers will be keynote speakers for the event. (ANGELA DUNLAP)

Sixty-eight students who have completed GEDs, citizenship studies or career pathway programs at Illinois Valley Community College will be honored at the 44th Annual Adult Education Recognition Event on Wednesday, May 21.

The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre and will be followed by a reception in CTC 124-125.Director of Adult Education Sara Escatel will welcome those in attendance and IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris will address the audience. Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Vicki Trier will announce a Foundation Scholarship recipient.

Caleb Chambers of Marseilles will lead off the three student presenters. Chambers completed his Illinois High School Diploma last year and the Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System program this year and is working on a welding certificate.

The other student speakers are Martha M. Flores of Mendota and Margret Morse of Henry. Flores is an ICAPS completer who also completed the certified nursing assistant program. Morse persevered to complete her GED this year and plans to study abroad.

Adult Transition Specialist Carrie Danekas, Morris, and members of the Board of Trustees will present the Bridge to Careers, ICAPS and Citizenship certificates.

Morris, Board of Trustees members and Ryan Myers, assistant superintendent of the La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Regional Office of Educaton, will award the Illinois High School Diplomas.