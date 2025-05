Magnolia/McNabb American Legion Post 254 will host cemetery services on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, at the following locations:

Caledonia Cemetery - 7:30 a.m.

Friends Cemetery - 8 a.m.

Magnolia Cemetery - 9 a.m.

First Evangelical Lutheran #2 - 10:05 a.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery - 10:45 a.m.

War Memorial at the former Varna Grade School - 11 a.m.