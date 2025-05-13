May 13, 2025
La Salle County marriage licenses: April 17-30, 2025

By Bill Freskos
Here is the list of couples of who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from April 17 through April 30, 2025.

  • Brian James Vallero of La Salle and Elisa Christine Dolan of La Salle
  • Rodrigo Magana Gonzalez of Mendota and Silvia Araceli Ruiz Valderrama of Mendota
  • Michael Jay Dejewski of Ottawa and Dawn Marie Koetz of Seneca
  • Chandler Scott Rosengren of Peru and Natalie Catherine Suarez of Peru
  • Jacob Robert Fuller of Seneca and Brianna Rose Deucker of Seneca
  • Aaron Cooper Donahue of Streator and Molli Elizabeth Kmetz of Streator
  • Alan Charles Bertoglio of Joliet and Marie Helen Wisneski of Marseilles
  • Aaron Remy Helson of La Salle and Claire Bergit Munson of Mendota
  • Brian Thomas Donahue of Ottawa and Julie Ann Meagher of Ottawa
  • Nicholas Ryan Smith of Oglesby and Melissa Ann Dobovsky of Oglesby
  • Ryan Thaddeus Wendt of Ottawa and Brittany Lynn Krause of Ottawa
  • Daniel Steven Acuff of Ottawa and Kimberly Sue Hogue of Streator
  • Adam Joseph Herrling of Clinton and Tessa Brianna Daily of Clinton
  • Ralph Michael Madara Jr of Streator and Emilie Nan Overy of Streator
  • Richard John Prykop of Sandwich and Ann Marie Garvey of Sandwich
  • Logan Kenneth Sparks of Ottawa and Audrey Elizabeth Chamberlain of Ottawa
