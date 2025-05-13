La Salle County marriage licenses: April 17-30, 2025

Here is the list of couples of who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from April 17 through April 30, 2025.
- Brian James Vallero of La Salle and Elisa Christine Dolan of La Salle
- Rodrigo Magana Gonzalez of Mendota and Silvia Araceli Ruiz Valderrama of Mendota
- Michael Jay Dejewski of Ottawa and Dawn Marie Koetz of Seneca
- Chandler Scott Rosengren of Peru and Natalie Catherine Suarez of Peru
- Jacob Robert Fuller of Seneca and Brianna Rose Deucker of Seneca
- Aaron Cooper Donahue of Streator and Molli Elizabeth Kmetz of Streator
- Alan Charles Bertoglio of Joliet and Marie Helen Wisneski of Marseilles
- Aaron Remy Helson of La Salle and Claire Bergit Munson of Mendota
- Brian Thomas Donahue of Ottawa and Julie Ann Meagher of Ottawa
- Nicholas Ryan Smith of Oglesby and Melissa Ann Dobovsky of Oglesby
- Ryan Thaddeus Wendt of Ottawa and Brittany Lynn Krause of Ottawa
- Daniel Steven Acuff of Ottawa and Kimberly Sue Hogue of Streator
- Adam Joseph Herrling of Clinton and Tessa Brianna Daily of Clinton
- Ralph Michael Madara Jr of Streator and Emilie Nan Overy of Streator
- Richard John Prykop of Sandwich and Ann Marie Garvey of Sandwich
- Logan Kenneth Sparks of Ottawa and Audrey Elizabeth Chamberlain of Ottawa