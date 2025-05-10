Princeton American Legion Auxiliary to put together Memorial Day bags for veterans at May 14 meeting

The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will be meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, at the Legion Post, 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

The American Legion Auxiliary 125 will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, at the Legion Post, 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The group will be putting together Memorial Day bags for at-home, nursing home and retirement home veterans. The group is looking for donations of items for these bags. The auxiliary welcomes anyone interested in joining or donating items to attend or call for an application at 815-866-7964.

The Auxiliary will be hosting a bake sale Friday, May 16, with the Princeton Veterans 125 Lunch in the Park. Bakers who would like to help out the veterans, bring donations to Soldiers and Sailors Park by 10 a.m. on that day.