Piper Hansen, Princeton complete sweep over Hall

Princeton's Sylvie Rutledge takes her cut at the plate as Hall catcher Caroline Morris awaits the pitch in Thursday's game in Spring Valley. The Tigresses won 12-2 in six innings. (Mike Vaughn)

SPRING VALLEY - Piper Hansen took care of business in the circle and Avah Oertel, Kiyrra Morris and Ellie Harp handled things at the plate as Princeton completed the week’s sweep over rival Hall, defeating the Red Devils 12-2 in six innings Thursday.

Oertel said it was a good day for the Tigresses (13-9), who opened the week on Monday with a 16-0 win over Hall, finishing Three Rivers East play in second place at 8-2.

“The fielding was on fire today. Hitting was at the right time and in the right spots. Pitching and catching was phenomenal,” she said. ”I’m very proud for the whole team for their execution."

Hansen, a freshman, pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Neither run she gave up was earned.

“She did very well. I’m very proud of her,” Oertel said.

“She had a good showing in the circle. She’s been working on some things,” PHS coach Jhavon Hayes said of Hansen. “We need her sharp and ready for regionals.”

Princeton scored three runs in the top of first, the first two via a double to the base of the left field fence by Oertel that was knocked down by the wind.

“It didn’t feel very good (off the bat), then I thought (maybe it’d go out). It worked in the end, so it was okay,” Oertel said.

Harp made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Oertel-Harp combination worked like a charm again in the second inning as the Tigresses scored four more runs, including an RBI single by Keely Lawson.

Hall short stop Charlie Pellegrini puts the tag on Princeton's Sylvie Rutledge in Thursday's game in Spring Valley. The Tigresses won 12-2 in six innings. (Mike Vaughn)

Oertel knocked in two more with a single to center and Harp followed with another sac fly to make it 7-0.

Morris brought in another run in the third with an RBI groundout.

The Red Devils (4-19, 3-5) got on the board with a two-run double down the right field line by Kailey Edwards to cut the Princeton lead to 8-2.

Morris ripped a line drive to center to drive in two more runs in the fifth to put the Tigresses up 10-2.

Princeton went up by 10 in the sixth on a RBI groundout by pinch hitter Neveah Briddick and a single by Kelsea Klingenberg to right to make it 12-2.

“They came out here and took care of business,” Hayes said. “They’ve had timely hitting the past couple weeks. I think we’re starting to come together a lot better as a team.”

Caroline Keutzer, Klingenberg and Oertel all tallied two hits for the Tigresses.

Charlie Pellegrini, Leah Burkhart and Ava Delphi had hits for the Red Devils.