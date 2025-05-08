Thank You Teachers Letters: Bureau County

Wendy Fredrickson: Starting my freshman year I had Mrs. Fredricksons classes I wasn’t the best student back then she was always there to lend me a helping hand, advice and encouragement to push me to be the best version of myself 9th-11th grade my grades weren’t amazing but I tried so hard. My senior year I turned everything around I talk her multiple times everyday and she helps me through everything while I’m currently working a full time job. She constantly is giving me corrective criticism and positive energy. She is a safe place for me to go and talk to she is an amazing teacher. She has encouraged me to do my best no matter what and keep going even if it gets hard. She is the only teacher who has never given up on me and I will never be able to thank her enough. Morgan Bryan, 61356