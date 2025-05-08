Stamp Out Hunger collection set Saturday in Princeton

Postal carriers in Princeton will collect nonperishable food items Saturday, May 10, from residents’ porches or curbs for the Bureau County Food Pantry. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton residents have a challenge before them.

Postal carriers will collect nonperishable food items Saturday, May 10, from residents’ porches or curbs for the Bureau County Food Pantry.

Before the pandemic, Princeton was among the most generous communities, donating more than 30,000 pounds of food. Post-pandemic, collections have been about 10,000 pounds, organizers said.

Sullivans Foods donates grocery bags that will be delivered to homes this week. Residents can use those bags to fill with nonperishable food items.

“The need exists all the time, 1 in 5 individuals in our communities are suffering from food insecurity,” said Vanessa Hoffeditz.

Last year, the food pantry served more than 5,000 individuals in Princeton and its surrounding communities. Senior citizens are among the fastest growing clients, Hoffeditz said.

Nonperishable food items must be set out by 7 a.m. The Princeton Post Office will be looking for volunteers beginning at 8 a.m. to help with collection. Wyanet Carpets and Etreme Rentals donates use of its vehicles for collection.

“I can’t say enough about what postal carriers do,” Hoffeditz said.