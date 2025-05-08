Ottawa pushes back solar farm vote to consider resident concerns, labor requests

Bill Finch of SunVest Solar addresses the Ottawa City Council during a meeting on May 6, 2025, as officials consider a proposed solar farm near Canal Road. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council tabled a decision on a proposed solar farm on the south side of Ottawa following public concerns ranging from residential safety to local labor use.

While several Heritage Harbor residents have voiced concerns at previous plan commission meetings, Melissa and Dwayne Sampson - who own a farm adjacent to the proposed site on Canal Road - were the only ones to speak in opposition during Monday’s council meeting.

They raised concerns about the project’s proximity, just 150 feet from their home, and the potential for well contamination from metals and radiation.

The Sampsons also raised concerns about environmental impacts, including the loss of trees and wildlife habitat, and requested annual water testing if the project moves forward.

Melissa Sampson said La Salle County is advocating for a 500-foot setback between solar farms and homes - far greater than the proposed distance in Ottawa.

“We’re not completely against solar - we’re just trying to ensure there are no safety risks that could come with it,” Melissa Sampson said. “All we can do is leave it up to the council. We’ve done and said what we could, but as taxpaying residents, we would like to have a small say.”

In addition to the Sampsons’ concerns, Butch Ryan, representing IBEW Local 176 out of Joliet, urged the city to require SunVest Solar to commit to hiring local labor for construction and maintenance of the solar panels.

He noted that similar projects across the state are often built using out-of-state workers, despite being funded by Illinois taxpayers.

“I ask you to consider requiring the developer to provide a letter of intent to use local labor,” Ryan said. “Too many of these projects across the state are being built with out-of-state workers, even though they’re funded by Illinois taxpayers.”

“If the money is going to be spent here, it should stay here.”

After brief discussion, the council ultimately decided to table the vote and send it back to the Plan Commission for further review.

The panel’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, May 26, at Ottawa City Hall.

If the project is eventually approved by council, it would be the first to operate within city limits.