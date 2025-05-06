Peru City Council terminates economic development director contract

The Peru City Council unanimously voted Monday night to terminate its professional services consulting agreement with Robert Vickrey, Oval Wacker Consulting. (Shaw Local News Network)

In 30 days, Peru will not have an economic development director.

The Peru City Council unanimously voted Monday night to terminate its professional services consulting agreement with Robert Vickrey, Oval Wacker Consulting.

Mayor Ken Kolowski addressed the council and the audience prior to the vote to make it clear to those in attendance and watching online it’s in his hands.

“The contract reads that it does take the vote of the aldermen, but ultimately this is my decision,” he said.

The motion passed without comment from the council.

After the meeting, Kolowski said the city is not looking for another economic development director at this time.

“Bob’s done a lot of great things for the city of Peru,” he said. “He’s put in 15 years and we appreciate everything he’s done but it’s just time to go in a different direction.”

According to the contract, Vickrey will have 30 days to complete everything, Kolowski said. Vickrey was not available for comment prior to publication.