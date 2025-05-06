Aldi eyes mid-November opening in Princeton

The Aldi sign at Backbone Road and Main Street in Princeton has caught the attention of residents. (Derek Barichello)

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said work is underway on the new grocery store at the site of the former Midland Bank with more businesses in the works to be added to the development.

Wittenauer said Aldi is looking to complete construction and open in mid-November.

“You might be able to do some Thanksgiving shopping there,” Wittenauer said during Monday’s Princeton City Council meeting.

Mayor Ray Mabry said the grocery store is being built with no economic incentives from the city. He told those in attendance the city supports its existing businesses while also encouraging new business developments.