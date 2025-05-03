Streator High School honors 55 students in work programs

The annual Streator Township High School Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and Co-op was April 30 with 55 students being acknowledged for holding jobs this year in the program.
The students are employed by businesses around the Streator area.
Chris Peterson, the program instructor, welcomed all and started the evening introducing a video presentation that was shown with students thanking their employers and families as well as others that have helped them throughout the year. They also spoke of future plans they are looking forward to pursuing.
Each employer received a plaque which represents their business name as well as the student(s) that were employed for the 24-25 school year. The business and students are as follows:
Alloy Specialties, INC.- Jon Davis and Anthony Lopez
Blue Eyed Rascal Bakery- Madyson Proud
Chix Restaurant- Devin Thompson
Countryside Animal Clinic- Malana Clift
Illinois Valley Machine Shop- Nolan Coughlin
Jimmy John’s Streator-Liam Martin
Legacy Sports Bar-Grill- Noah Russow
More on Main- Hailey Augustine and Brooklyn Stillwell
Multiple Employers- Olivia McKinley
Running’s Store of Streator- David Harcharik and Clayton Lehman
Scoot’s Auto Shop-Alexzander Harcar
Shaw Appliance- Jacob Hagie
SHS Guidance-Lily Graham
SHS Music Department-Kylie Nettleingham
SHS Traveling Crew-Molly Brand, Ali Cordoza, Jacque Lerette, Nicole Martinez, Kirra Quick and Kera Tao
SHS Technology and Social Media- Jenna Onasch
SHS Technology-TSI Manager-Joylynne Arkels and Hunter Kendall
St. Michael School-Lilyan Basina, Emma Devera and Ella Park
SHS Student Interpreter-Elizabeth Gonzalez and Ahani Serna
Star Ford, Lincoln, Rentals & Detail Shop- Zoe Alderson, Andrea Henson, Nolan Ketcham, Dalton Sliker and Isaiah Weibel
Stertil ALM Corporation- Alexander Flores and Anthony Preidis
Streator McDonalds- Brad Minick
Streator Home Savings Bank- Indyana Hernandez and Demetrio Molina
Streator Onized Credit Union- David Paton, Alexis Patterson and Emma Rambo
Streator Smiles,Dr. E. Woeltje’s Office-Ayden Robinson
Vactor Manufacturing-Garritt Benstine, Aiden Ferris, Jaxin Goodrich, Aaron Henson, Bella Katrein-Cinotto and Addison Mumm
Vanduzer Jewelers- Emily Pratt and Kaelin Schuster
YMCA-Lillie Hansen and Matt Wilamson
The Ben Newton Memorial Award, which was named for a student in the program class of 2014-2015, who had his life shortened in 2014 was received by Emma Devera. Criteria for this award was designed by Kathy Losey. Ben represented a positive attitude, enthusiastic, ambitious, reliable and independent and was consistent during his time at Shaw Appliance; those qualities are the criteria that are used in choosing the student deserving of the award.
Peterson, work program coordinator/business educator, chose seven students for Outstanding Student Awards. Students who met a criteria of exemplary work performance, high ratings in punctuality, attendance at work and school, consistent performance and positive classroom participation. This year’s recipients were Hailey Augustine, Lilyan Basina, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Jake Hagie, Ella Park, Madyson Proud, Brooklyn Stillwell and Isaiah Weibel.