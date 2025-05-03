Streator High School honors 55 students in work programs

Peterson, work program coordinator/business educator, chose seven students for Outstanding Student Awards. Outstanding Student Award Winners are (from left, front) Madyson Proud, Hailey Augustine, Brooklyn Stillwell and Elizabeth Gonzalez, (back) Isaiah Weibel, Ella Park, Jacob Hagie and Lilyan Basina. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

The annual Streator Township High School Student-Employer-Parent Recognition Night for the Tech-Prep, STEP, CWT and Co-op was April 30 with 55 students being acknowledged for holding jobs this year in the program.

The students are employed by businesses around the Streator area.

Chris Peterson, the program instructor, welcomed all and started the evening introducing a video presentation that was shown with students thanking their employers and families as well as others that have helped them throughout the year. They also spoke of future plans they are looking forward to pursuing.

Each employer received a plaque which represents their business name as well as the student(s) that were employed for the 24-25 school year. The business and students are as follows:

Alloy Specialties, INC.- Jon Davis and Anthony Lopez

Blue Eyed Rascal Bakery- Madyson Proud

Chix Restaurant- Devin Thompson

Countryside Animal Clinic- Malana Clift

Illinois Valley Machine Shop- Nolan Coughlin

Jimmy John’s Streator-Liam Martin

Legacy Sports Bar-Grill- Noah Russow

More on Main- Hailey Augustine and Brooklyn Stillwell

Multiple Employers- Olivia McKinley

Running’s Store of Streator- David Harcharik and Clayton Lehman

Scoot’s Auto Shop-Alexzander Harcar

Shaw Appliance- Jacob Hagie

SHS Guidance-Lily Graham

SHS Music Department-Kylie Nettleingham

SHS Traveling Crew-Molly Brand, Ali Cordoza, Jacque Lerette, Nicole Martinez, Kirra Quick and Kera Tao

SHS Technology and Social Media- Jenna Onasch

SHS Technology-TSI Manager-Joylynne Arkels and Hunter Kendall

St. Michael School-Lilyan Basina, Emma Devera and Ella Park

SHS Student Interpreter-Elizabeth Gonzalez and Ahani Serna

Star Ford, Lincoln, Rentals & Detail Shop- Zoe Alderson, Andrea Henson, Nolan Ketcham, Dalton Sliker and Isaiah Weibel

Stertil ALM Corporation- Alexander Flores and Anthony Preidis

Streator McDonalds- Brad Minick

Streator Home Savings Bank- Indyana Hernandez and Demetrio Molina

Streator Onized Credit Union- David Paton, Alexis Patterson and Emma Rambo

Streator Smiles,Dr. E. Woeltje’s Office-Ayden Robinson

Vactor Manufacturing-Garritt Benstine, Aiden Ferris, Jaxin Goodrich, Aaron Henson, Bella Katrein-Cinotto and Addison Mumm

Vanduzer Jewelers- Emily Pratt and Kaelin Schuster

YMCA-Lillie Hansen and Matt Wilamson

The Ben Newton Memorial Award, which was named for a student in the program class of 2014-2015, who had his life shortened in 2014 was received by Emma Devera. Criteria for this award was designed by Kathy Losey. Ben represented a positive attitude, enthusiastic, ambitious, reliable and independent and was consistent during his time at Shaw Appliance; those qualities are the criteria that are used in choosing the student deserving of the award.

Peterson, work program coordinator/business educator, chose seven students for Outstanding Student Awards. Students who met a criteria of exemplary work performance, high ratings in punctuality, attendance at work and school, consistent performance and positive classroom participation. This year’s recipients were Hailey Augustine, Lilyan Basina, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Jake Hagie, Ella Park, Madyson Proud, Brooklyn Stillwell and Isaiah Weibel.