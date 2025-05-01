Serena softball earns LTC split with Newark: The Times Wednesday roundup

Softball

Serena 8, Newark 4: At Serena, the Huskers (13-6, 7-1) earned a split in the Little Ten Conference series with the Norsemen (10-13-1, 7-1).

RayElle Brennan (double, two RBIs) and Brynley Glade (double, RBI) each had two hits for Serena, while Anna Hjerpe and Finley Brodbeck each had an RBI. Maddie Glade (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.

Cayla Pottinger (RBI) had two hits for Newark, while Rylie Carlson tripled and Kate Bromeland had an RBI. Dottie Wood (4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Carlson (2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB) combined efforts in the circle.

Kaneland 4, Ottawa 3: At Maple Park, the Pirates (13-6, 3-3) rallied to within one in the seventh, but the Knights were able to record the final two outs with the bases loaded.

Piper Lewis and Reese Purcell (two doubles) each had two hits for Ottawa, while Aubrey Sullivan (RBI) and Rylee Harsted (RBI) both doubled. Addie Russell (6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Seneca's Emma Mino (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 9, Coal City 4: At Seneca, the Irish improved to 22-0 on the season with the win over the Coalers.

Emma Mino doubled, tripled, homered and drove in two in three at-bats to lead Seneca, while Lexie Buis (RBI) and Hayden Pfeifer (three RBIs) each doubled. Tessa Krull (5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) and Pfeifer (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) shared time in the circle with the former picking up her 15th win of the season.

Eureka 18, Fieldcrest 2 (4 inn.): At Minonk, the Hornets exploded for 13 runs in the third inning in topping the Knights (0-12, 0-10) in the Herat of Illinois Conference contest.

TeriLynn Timmerman tripled and smacked a solo home run for Fieldcrest, while Julia Ehrnthaller added an RBI single.

Baseball

Coal City 15, Seneca 5: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish dropped to 8-15 on the season with the loss to the Coalers.

Paxton Giertz and Jace Mitchell (RBI) each had two hits for Seneca, while Griffin Hougas drove in two runs and Cam Shriey and Cody Clennon single tallies. Brody Rademacher (4⅔ IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Newark 11, Serena 4: At Serena, the Norsemen (10-14, 9-1) scored three runs in each of the first two innings in the LTC triumph over the Huskers (5-13, 3-7).

David Ulrich recorded four singles and three RBIs for Newark, while Toby Steffen singled and doubled. Payton Wills, Eastin Mcbroom, Jacob Seyller and Kiptyn Bleuer all knocked in a run. Bleuer (WIN, 4⅓ IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K) and Ulrich (2⅔ IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) combined on the three-hitter.

Serena’s Payton Twait (double) and Nate Kelley each had an RBI. Tucker Whiteaker (3⅓ Ip, 9 H, 6 ER, 7 BB, 3 K) and Carter Meyer (3⅔ IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 K) shared time on the mound.