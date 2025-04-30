The Igloo in Peru to change hands to area native, who knows what it ‘means to the community’

Beginning next week a Peru icon will have new owners.

Mike and Laura Stewert have purchased The Igloo, 2819 Fourth St.

“Mike grew up locally and understands what The Igloo is and means to the community,” owners Rich and Chris Decker announced on the restaurant’s social media Thursday.

Decker assured customers the recipes and menu items will remain the same. Next week will begin the transition and the Deckers will remain on staff until the Stewarts believe their assistance is no longer necessary.

“We want to thank the customers and community that has supported us for nearly 15 years of ownership. We loved meeting, serving, and establishing a bond with all our patrons, purveyors, and, of course, our crews throughout these years,” the Deckers wrote. “It’s been a great ride! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

The Igloo opened July 4, 1937, by original owners Louis “Louie” and Stephanie “Pat” Mazzorana.

Decker and his wife Chris of Peru purchased the business in December 2010. Under their ownership, new chairs, tabletops, counters and bar stools were added and the dark paneled walls remained. They were careful to blend the old with the new to maintain the charm and atmosphere of the longtime diner.

The restaurant was listed for sale in 2023.

