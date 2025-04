Princeton High School named its Top 10 students for the 2024-2025 school year. The students are (front, from left) Grace Eggers, Kamryn Patterson, Ellie Harp (Salutatorian), Ella Kinnamon, (second row) Chase Sims, Maximus Wilborn, Gavin Pinter (valedictorian), (back) Ian Morris (Valedictorian), Timothy Lewis and Micah Hult. (Photo provided by Elena Hilmes)