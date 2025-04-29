La Salle police elevate Ray Gatza to sergeant

La Salle Police Officer Ray Gatza (center) was promoted to sergeant on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Chief Mike Smudzinski)

La Salle Police Department promoted Officer Ray Gatza on Monday.

Gatza, who was promoted to sergeant, has been on the department for about 13 years.

He took on an administrative role 18 months ago and has been doing a “phenomenal job” getting body cameras, squad car cameras, obtaining grants to pay for it, as well as taking over the scheduling.

“He does a lot of the things I was trying to take on, but couldn’t dream of doing it anymore because it’s out of my range,” Chief Mike Smudzinski said.

Smudzinski said he opted to promote Gatza because he does a great job and has a strong work ethic, comes in early and stays late.

“He’s going to be a part of this department for a long time,” he said. “The city is lucky to have him.”

Gatza is also one of the officers spearheading the new reporting system with Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch, Smudzinski said.

Alderman Jordan Crane said he has seen Gatza come up through the ranks with hardwork and leadership.

“That’s something I like to see with all city workers,” he said. “Just start young and keep climbing and don’t stop.”