La Salle City Council welcomes new members as Bacidore retires after 4 terms

La Salle's new City Council members were sworn-in Monday, April 28, 2025, during its regular meeting at City Hall. They are (from left, front) John “Doc” Lavieri, City Clerk Liz Bishop, Treasurer Virginia Kochanowski, T. “Boo” Herndon, (second row) Jerry Reynolds, Mayor Jeff Grove, Bob Thompson, (third row) Joseph Jeppson, James “Diz” Demes, Tom Ptak and Jordan Crane. (Maribeth Wilson)

La Salle’s 1st Ward alderman Jim Bacidore said his final goodbyes Monday thanking everyone who voted and supported him during his four-term time on the La Salle City Council.

“I’d like to thank what I would call the big four, Brian Brown, ‘Jonny’ Duncan, (Police) Chief Mike Smudzinski and Brent Bader,” he said. “People would call me at the house and ask me stuff and I don’t hardly know anything, but I knew who I could call to answer my questions.”

Bacidore said his greatest accomplishment in 16 years of being an alderman is making through without using the “F word,” as it is apart of his everyday vocabulary.

“I would also like to thank the people who came in here every week and hollered at us,” he said. “But, that livened- up the meetings — so I wasn’t mad.”

He said he was retiring because he’s 80 and didn’t want to go out like Joe Biden.

Bacidore left his post with a standing ovation from the council and laughter from the audience.

James “Diz” Demes was sworn in as 1st Ward alderman, after Bacidore announced he would not seek reelection.

Demes resigned his position as 1st ward alderman after 16 years in 2022 because of health issues at that time.

The city also swore-in a new clerk, Liz Bishop, who ran as a write-in candidate after former clerk Amy Quinn opted not to run for election.

Bishop recently ran as a Republican for the House of Representatives 76th District seat in November, losing to Democrat Amy “Murri” Briel by about 500 votes. The April 1 election is not partisan.

The city also swore-in Mayor Jeff Grove as well as three aldermen Tom Ptak, John “Doc” Lavieri and T. “Boo” Herndon. Every alderman was contested in the April 1 election. Treasurer Virginia Kochanowski was reelected after running unopposed.

Grove said he was excited to begin the next four years and is looking forward to pursuing new ideas and plans.

“I credit everybody who took out a petition out, because it’s not easy,” he said. “But, we’re very excited about the future here. So, it’s a good time to feel optimistic.”