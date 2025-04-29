Illinois Valley PADS seeks temporary move to old YMCA during new shelter construction

The former YMCA building on Jackson Street in Ottawa is where Illinois Valley PADS requested to temporarily relocate its homeless shelter operations during construction of a new facility. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley PADS requested a temporary conditional use permit to relocate the organization’s homeless shelter operations to the former Ottawa YMCA building on Jackson St. while construction begins on a new facility.

Executive Director Carol Alcorn told the Ottawa Plan Commission on Monday the former YMCA is the only facility in the area that can accommodate the space and service needs of their shelter during construction.

“The only facility that meets our needs for kitchen access, showers, and overnight accommodations is the old YMCA,” Alcorn said. “We’re only proposing to use the second floor, away from the flood plain and the pool area.”

PADS plans to demolish its current shelter at 1120 Canal St., which has served the area for more than 20 years.

A new shelter will be built on the same site, funded in part by a $2 million state grant along with additional local donations. Alcorn said construction of the new shelter is expected to take 14 to 24 months, depending on contractor availability and supply timelines.

In the meantime, PADS is requesting to lease the former YMCA building – which is slated for eventual demolition – for up to two years as a temporary location.

The temporary move would involve about $80,000 in repairs, including roof work, HVAC upgrades and interior remodeling to separate men’s and women’s sleeping areas.

Alcorn said PADS intends to install security measures while maintaining strict rules during its stay.

“We would like to remain in Ottawa,” Alcorn said. “Otherwise, we’d have to relocate to Peru, and there just wouldn’t be enough space to serve everyone who needs it.”

The plan commission voted to recommend the temporary permit, and the Ottawa City Council will consider the proposal at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, at Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St.