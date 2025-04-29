‘How to Hand Tie a Quilt’ to be presented at Covered Bridge Quilters Guild on May 1

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The program this month will be How to Hand Tie a Quilt presented by Guild member Janet Moreland. Those attending will help with hand-tying several quilt tops.

Prior to the meeting, and starting at 10 a.m., the Guild will host its open sew day at the church. Bring your machine, projects and participate sewing with others. Guests are encouraged and welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if joining the night of the meeting.

Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24. For more information, contact one of co-coordinators Terry Johnson at 815-866-3534 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.