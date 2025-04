The Princeton tennis team won its own invitational on Saturday, edging Pontiac 10-9. Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason won the No. 1 doubles title while Landon Davis took first at No. 2 singles. Team members are (front row) Davis, Levi Boggs and Mason; and (back row) Jack Orwig, Chase Sims and Gartin. (Photo provided by Connie Lind)